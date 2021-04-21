Bringing The World Home To You

Calling for Change

Across the state, North Carolinians are calling for change in the wake of recent high-profile deaths of Black Americans and systemic racism across the country. WUNC reporters and producers are talking with some of the people behind the protests about their experience with race and their hopes moving forward.
Profiles of North Carolinians Calling for Change

Credits:

Reporters: Rebecca Martinez, Mitch Northam, Laura Pellicer, Liz Schlemmer, Allison Swaim, Kamaya Truitt
Editors: Elizabeth Baier, Dave DeWitt, Amy Jeffries
Photographer: Kate Medley, Ben McKeown
Social Media Producer: Natalie Dudas-Thomas