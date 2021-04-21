Across the state, North Carolinians are calling for change in the wake of recent high-profile deaths of Black Americans and systemic racism across the country. WUNC reporters and producers are talking with some of the people behind the protests about their experience with race and their hopes moving forward.
Kerwin Pittman is a member of the governor's new task force examining racial inequities in the criminal justice system. He is also a field organizer for…
Credits:
Reporters: Rebecca Martinez, Mitch Northam, Laura Pellicer, Liz Schlemmer, Allison Swaim, Kamaya Truitt Editors: Elizabeth Baier, Dave DeWitt, Amy Jeffries Photographer: Kate Medley, Ben McKeown Social Media Producer: Natalie Dudas-Thomas