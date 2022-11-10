Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Dating 101: The First Date

Published November 10, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Dating While Gray
Dating While Gray, WUNC

It’s a pivotal moment on the path to romantic love. Will the initial meeting with a potential special someone lead to the desire for more, or the urge to flee?

Coach Amy Schoen returns for do’s, don’ts, and dishing with host Laura Stassi and Paulina, who can’t figure out if dating is different because she’s older, or because she’s dating Americans. What is a date, anyway? Then there’s Glyn, who offers cautionary tales about manners, and menu choices. Finally, we hear from Paula, who recounts that time she fielded a highly personal question.

Read the episode transcript

Thanks to our sponsor Kindra. Learn more here.

Team garlic fries.jpg
Garlic fries might be a first-date no-no, but Dating While Gray producers Charlie and Anisa are all in at a team lunch.

Dating While Gray™
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi