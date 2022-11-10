Dating 101: The First Date

Coach Amy Schoen returns for do’s, don’ts, and dishing with host Laura Stassi and Paulina, who can’t figure out if dating is different because she’s older, or because she’s dating Americans. What is a date, anyway? Then there’s Glyn, who offers cautionary tales about manners, and menu choices. Finally, we hear from Paula, who recounts that time she fielded a highly personal question.

Read the episode transcript

Thanks to our sponsor Kindra. Learn more here.