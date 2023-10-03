Due South
Due South will debut this fall, 10am weekdays on WUNC and WUNC.org – stay tuned for updates.
It’s due time for “Due South!”
From Cherokee to Currituck – “Due South” brings you news, information, and voices from across North Carolina and the region.
“Due South” takes a panoramic view of Politics, Place, Race, and Southern Culture in a new daily hour-long radio show.
“Due South” elevates the voices of everyday southerners and highlights the famous and the infamous.
“Due South” seeks to add more context, deeper analysis, knowledge, joy and sometimes “uncomfortable history” to your listening experience.
“Due South” highlights the threads that bind us together and define what being a modern-day North Carolinian is all about.
From the American Tobacco Historic District in Downtown Durham – This is “Due South.”
Check out the trailer for Due South!
Partnering with his longtime colleague Leoneda Inge, Jeff Tiberii is a co-host of Due South, WUNC’s new daily show. A graduate of the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jeff has been in public radio for 20 years. He was a Morning Edition host at member station WFDD (Winston-Salem), before joining WUNC in 2011. After reporting on a wide range of topics as the Greensboro Bureau Chief, Jeff moved over to politics. During his eight-year stint as Capitol Bureau Chief, he covered state and federal politics, produced a radio documentary, launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times. He regularly filed stories for NPR, and his work has also appeared on the BBC, American Public Media, and PBS. Jeff lives in Raleigh with his wife and two young children. He is writing his first book, hopes to hike the entire Mountains-to-Sea trail, and is a left-handed cynic. He believes co-hosting Due South is a once-in-a-career opportunity, and is excited to tell an array of southern stories.
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of “Due South” – WUNC’s new daily radio show. The program takes a panoramic view of race, southern culture, politics and place – stories Leoneda has reported on for more than 20 years at WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio. Leoneda is the recipient of Gracie awards from the Alliance of Women in Media, awards from the Associated Press and the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). She was part of the WUNC team who won an Alfred I. DuPont Award for the series, “North Carolina Voices: Understanding Poverty.” In 2017, Leoneda was named “Journalist of Distinction” by the National Association of Black Journalists. Leoneda is a graduate of Florida A&M University (B.S.) and Columbia University (M.S) where she was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics & Business Journalism. Leoneda also studied Environmental Justice as a Knight-Wallace Fellow at The University of Michigan. Leoneda has produced stories from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Mound Bayou, Mississippi. Her international reporting fellowships include trips to Berlin, Tokyo, Durban, South Africa and Seoul. Leoneda’s essay, “Everybody Is Cheering for You,” is in the book, “HBCU Made – A Celebration of the Black College Experience,” release date January 2024. Leoneda is the proud mother of two sons, Jean Christian and Teemer Seuline Barry.