It’s due time for “Due South!”

From Cherokee to Currituck – “Due South” brings you news, information, and voices from across North Carolina and the region.

“Due South” takes a panoramic view of Politics, Place, Race, and Southern Culture in a new daily hour-long radio show.

“Due South” elevates the voices of everyday southerners and highlights the famous and the infamous.

“Due South” seeks to add more context, deeper analysis, knowledge, joy and sometimes “uncomfortable history” to your listening experience.

“Due South” highlights the threads that bind us together and define what being a modern-day North Carolinian is all about.

From the American Tobacco Historic District in Downtown Durham – This is “Due South.”