Money and Romance

Laura's the first to admit: She'd rather talk with potential romantic partners about any topic other than money. But is she just delaying the inevitable by pushing off conversations about personal finances?

Credit Submitted image / Submitted image Shawn Leamon, a certified divorce financial analyst, says people 50 and older should not shy away from money talk, with the right person.

In this episode, Laura talks with Shawn Leamon, a financial expert who usually explores money from an uncoupling point of view. Shawn offers tips and advice to Laura's other guests: Ginny, who's been so financially burned that she literally can't afford to be vulnerable; Sue, who's finding trouble meeting someone whom she considers her financial equal; and Barry, who blames his debt-free but modest lifestyle for his lackluster love life.