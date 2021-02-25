Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray
Dating While Gray

Money and Romance

Laura's the first to admit: She'd rather talk with potential romantic partners about any topic other than money. But is she just delaying the inevitable by  pushing off conversations about personal finances?

Check out Dating While Gray on Facebook and Twitter. Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

Shawn Leamon, a certified divorce financial analyst, says people 50 and older should not shy away from money talk, with the right person.
In this episode, Laura talks with Shawn Leamon, a financial expert who usually explores money from an uncoupling point of view. Shawn offers tips and advice to Laura's other guests: Ginny, who's been so financially burned that she literally can't afford to be vulnerable; Sue, who's finding trouble meeting someone whom she considers her financial equal; and Barry, who blames his debt-free but modest lifestyle for his lackluster love life.

Dating While Gray Romance Personal Finance Aging Budget Plan
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
