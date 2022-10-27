Bringing The World Home To You

Hope After Heartbreak

Published October 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
The end of a romance often feels lousy – literally! Studies have shown that losing love can lead to significant health hazards. So when love dies, can we do anything to ensure we don’t suffer terminal consequences?

On this episode, Laura talks with science journalist Florence Williams, author of “Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey.” Florence shares how the end of her long marriage sparked a health crisis and details her journey to healing – including turning to Mother Nature. We also hear from listeners who rely on the great outdoors for help feeling better.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
