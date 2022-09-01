Southeastern NC News
Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said Thursday that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said that a student suspect was arrested shortly after the attack that occurred around 7 a.m.
On Tuesday evening, the Pride event for young kids at the Pine Valley Library was interrupted by protestors, including members of the local Proud Boys group. Officials say there was no disturbance and participants were never in danger — but advocates for the queer community describe the event differently.
Chemours draft wastewater permit will allow for discharge of large amounts of pollutants, critics sayEnvironmental advocates say the company has the technology to eliminate essentially all PFAS pollutants from the water .
The possibility of offshore wind farms off the coast of North Carolina is gaining momentum. One project in Kitty Hawk is further along than a second in Wilmington. Locals around Brunswick County want to know what this means for them.
Customers with the current 910 area code will not be affected.
Cooper spoke at Thursday's first meeting of the Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies in Wilmington. He urged members to work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits.
Developers are pushing for a new zoning rule to allow development across from Wilmington's downtown riverfront. Environmentalists and advocates want to stop new building from happening. But for most of Wilmington's long history, the west bank of Cape Fear was heavily industrialized.
Duke Energy does not have wind farms in the Carolinas, but the utility says wind energy could be part of its long-term strategy to cut carbon emissions from electricity generation. CEO Lynn Good hinted recently that the Charlotte-based company is looking at offshore wind energy along the Atlantic Coast.
In 1898, a white supremacist mob burned the offices of Wilmington's Black-owned newspaper and gunned down scores of the city's African American residents. Now, the city is honoring some of the dead.
The department says when it's done, the Wilmington East area could generate more than 1.5 gigawatts of electricity, enough for more than 500,000 homes.
After 6-1 vote, Wilmington settles with Daughters of the Confederacy to permanently remove downtown statuesThe statues, which date back to 1909 and 1922, were erected during the Jim Crow period by the Daughters of the Confederacy. State law protects them from being removed — but the City of Wilmington found a legal loophole and voted to take them down, with one vocal holdout.
With local drought conditions showing no signs of waning, city and county fire officials are urging caution heading into Memorial Day weekend. Current weather conditions are posing what the Wilmington Fire Department calls an “extreme fire risk.”