Charlotte Area News
Baker Mayfield leads the host Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield said the Browns’ decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson came “abruptly and unexpectedly,” but added he’s happy in Carolina where he hopes to re-establish himself as a franchise quarterback.
The expansion Major League Soccer team says the site, where the team has practiced this season, will be renovated to include a privately-financed 52,000-plus square foot facility with four fields.
The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won another term as mayor, while the top law enforcement officer in the state's largest county fell short in his reelection bid following a primary runoff.
Over a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties are choosing new elected officials, with some picking party nominees for the fall.
Robinson is widely expected to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2024, and his speech at the Freedom House was part of his tour of North Carolina churches.
Charlotte needs land for affordable housing, and local churches are stepping forward to help with donations of land, money and even entire buildings.
Best Places To Live rankings were based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak made the announcement on Friday. Kupchak says the team will begin a search for a new coach immediately. The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons as the Hornets coach.
The Tar Heels aren’t the only team from North Carolina that will be playing in the NCAA women’s tournament. Joining them will be N.C. State, one of the tournament’s top seeds, and Charlotte.
A bronze statue honoring Julius Chambers was unveiled over the weekend along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Chambers’ statue is part of the Trail of History, a collection of statues commemorating the lives of people important to the history of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
A North Carolina appeals court says officials acted properly when they fired a North Carolina probation and parole officer who had been accused of campaigning for Charlotte City Council while on community service leave.
Beatties Ford Road Library Renamed For Allegra Westbrooks, NC's First Black Public Library SupervisorNearly 75 years ago, there was one library serving African American residents in Charlotte called the Brevard Street Library for Negroes. The woman who managed that branch went on to become the first Black public library supervisor in North Carolina. And now, there’s a library bearing her name.