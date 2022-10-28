Triad News
Several high-tech companies have announced they’re expanding in the region known as the Carolina Core, which stretches from the Triad southeast through the middle of the state to Fayetteville.
A former nurse at a North Carolina hospital has been charged in the deaths of two patients after officials said he injected them with lethal doses of insulin.
It has been called Fashion Week for furniture — and it happens twice a year in High Point. About 75,000 people will gather in the city this week for the furniture market.
"It’s good when people reject you because they understand clearly who you are," said Pastor Mike Usey of College Park Baptist Church.
The state chapter of the NAACP and other groups filed a lawsuit last year to have the monument in Graham removed. They plan to appeal.
American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. Manufacturer Boom Supersonic plans to build the jets in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of Labor levied $5,600 in fines on Winston Weaver Co. based on information from interviews with company employees.
Sessions will deal with bullying, suicide, opioids and other substance use among other challenges children now face. The training also will address trauma and victimization among children and adolescents, and how all of these things impact school climate and school safety.
The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won another term as mayor, while the top law enforcement officer in the state's largest county fell short in his reelection bid following a primary runoff.
Over a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties are choosing new elected officials, with some picking party nominees for the fall.
A North Carolina environmental agency has approved a plan to test the soil and groundwater for contamination at the site of a massive fertilizer-plant fire in January.
The plaintiffs, one an atheist and the other an agnostic, say the daily prayer meetings went against their respective religious beliefs.