Marketplace

T-Mobile dials into mobile banking

By Kim Adams 33 minutes ago

All kinds of tech companies have been piling into the financial services business lately. There's Google Pay, Amazon Cash, Apple Pay. Now, T-Mobile is jumping into the fray. This week, the telecom company rolled out T-Mobile Money nationwide. It's basically a digital, mobile checking account. It's the wireless carrier's latest effort to distinguish itself from larger rivals AT&T and Verizon. It also could turn out to be an attractive option for lower-income, "under-banked" consumers.