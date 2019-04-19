T-Mobile dials into mobile banking

All kinds of tech companies have been piling into the financial services business lately. There's Google Pay, Amazon Cash, Apple Pay. Now, T-Mobile is jumping into the fray. This week, the telecom company rolled out T-Mobile Money nationwide. It's basically a digital, mobile checking account. It's the wireless carrier's latest effort to distinguish itself from larger rivals AT&T and Verizon. It also could turn out to be an attractive option for lower-income, "under-banked" consumers.