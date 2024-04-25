How Kathy Griffin makes light of her "Life on the PTSD List"

After six tumultuous years, comedian Kathy Griffin is on a comeback tour, with brand new material. Her new show, “My Life on the PTSD List,” makes up for lost time. She’s letting audiences in on some of the toughest experiences in her life.

In addition to a headline-making run-in with the Trump administration that began in 2017, Kathy has also faced a battle with lung cancer, a prescription pill addiction, the loss of her mother and a recent divorce.

She recently chatted with Due South about how she turned those tragedies into a multi-city comedy tour. "My Life on the PTSD List" will make a stop in Durham at The Carolina Theatre on May 5.

Guest

Kathy Griffin, comedian