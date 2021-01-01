I.D.E.A. is the Inclusion Diversity Equity Accountability committee at WUNC, dedicated to strategically fulfilling the goals of the station's commitment to anti-racism and Black Lives Matter.

We welcome your feedback. Please reach out to us at diversity@wunc.org.

VISION

The I.D.E.A. committee has spent months identifying the various levels of systemic racism with which our social, political, and corporate establishments are infused, and determining ways to dismantle those inequities in our organization’s operations. In order to truly fulfill WUNC's mission statement we have developed a strategic plan to rework WUNC’s reporting, policies, and overall culture. We serve as officers of accountability, driven by the experiences of our station staff, and listening community.

Through truth and these strengthened efforts, we aim to be a more essential resource for North Carolina’s communities, who we ask to hold us accountable when our actions don’t align with our promises.

MISSION STATEMENT

We believe it is WUNC's responsibility to do a better job at producing high-quality news, cultural and entertainment content that is an accurate and equitable reflection of our state and the racial diversity that influences the social, political and cultural landscape. This means amplifying the voices of marginalized groups-- Black, Indigenous, and POC-- that have too often been left out of the conversation.

This committee was built to develop and oversee the sustainable implementation of our strategic plan in all areas of our organization with the goal of creating a more equitable and representative station.

ACTION PLAN

The committee developed an action plan with short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals. The entire organization is working to achieve these goals and recognizes that this work must always be a priority.

WUNC Our Action Plan Fact Sheet lists our near- and long-term initiatives to continue our anti-racism journey.

Equal Employment Opportunity File Report

Download the PDFs for our EEO File Reports.



