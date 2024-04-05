N.C. State women's basketball run ends with Final Four loss to South Carolina

River Baldwin summed up the difference between North Carolina State and South Carolina.

“They're big, they keep the ball high,” Baldwin said. “Kamilla Cardoso holds the ball over her head, and I can't reach it.”

No. 1 South Carolina remained undefeated in Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Arena on Friday night, topping No. 3 N.C. State 78-59 in the Final Four for women’s college basketball.

The Gamecocks will play in Sunday’s national championship game against the winner of Iowa versus UConn.

Cardoso, who stands at 6-foot-7, led the Gamecocks with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor to go with 11 rebounds. And Ashlyn Watkins, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, corralled a career-best 20 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Together, Watkins and Cardoso helped South Carolina (37-0) outscore N.C. State (31-7) 44-20 in the paint. The Gamecocks also grabbed 14 more rebounds than the Wolfpack and had six blocked shots.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “You just hope you catch them on a night when they're not shooting well from the perimeter so you can give more attention to Cardoso.”

Mitchell Northam / WUNC South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso looks to shoot over N.C. State's River Baldwin at the Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 5, 2024.

But that didn’t happen. The Wolfpack stifled South Carolina’s 3-point shooters in the first half – holding them to 2-of-9 from deep range – and N.C. State trailed at halftime by a single point. Then, in the third quarter, South Carolina came out hot, knocking down five 3-pointers to ignite a 29-6 run. Bree Hall’s 3-pointer at the end-of-the-quarter buzzer gave the Gamecocks a 24-point lead and essentially sealed the win with 10 minutes to play.

N.C. State kept fighting though, and actually outscored South Carolina 22-17 in the final frame. But the hole South Carolina put the Wolfpack into in the third quarter proved to be too deep.

Aziaha James led the Wolfpack with 20 points, while Baldwin had 12 points and nine rebounds. Zoe Brooks added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The good news for this N.C. State squad, which was in the Final Four for the first time since 1998 and just the second time in program history, is that most of its major contributors will return next season. Aside from Mimi Collins – who logged seven points and five rebounds – and Baldwin, the other seven players who played in Friday night’s game are due to come back.

“This loss, it's going to hurt right now. But we have to still stick together and be a family and still love each other,” James said. “As a senior next year, I'm going to still emphasize that the same way. We're going to be a sisterhood.”