A new dinosaur exhibit offers the public a closer look to a real dino lab in Raleigh

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh is opening a first-of-its-kind new dinosaur exhibit.

The Dueling Dinosaurs Exhibit will include the complete skeleton of a T. rex and triceratops in a predator-prey encounter. It also allows the public to watch paleontologists conduct research live and work on fossils.

“They will be able to first enter into an exhibit hall, which introduces them to paleontology, and what the dueling dinosaurs are, and then they can transition into the lab with myself and my team,” said Eric Lund, the museum’s DinoLab Manager.

At a later time, the exhibit will offer a digital portion for people who can't visit in person.

“Eventually, there'll be livestream cameras positioned on some of the big blocks of the dueling dinosaurs, and people can tune into duelingdinosaurs.org,” Lund said, "and watch us work from wherever they are in the world.

Partly funded through donors, Dueling Dinosaurs Exhibit cost $15 million. Lund said this is the first time that the museum has seen a physical expansion in the last 10 years.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m.