NC News Roundup: State budget, legislative preview, and Carolina Hurricanes winning streak

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

The state has a $1 billion surplus, and the governor wants more in the way of raises for teachers and state employees and less for private school vouchers. With the Republican-led legislature gaveling in this week, do the Democratic Governor Cooper's requests have much of a chance?

Meanwhile, the state treasurer continues to pressure drug makers for better prices on obesity medication.

And the Carolina Hurricanes are back in the playoffs. Spring hockey in the Triangle included a wild comeback this week.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week’s news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Mary Helen Moore, Durham Reporter, The News & Observer

