Host Anita Rao talks about how emojis get created with Charles Carson, the managing editor of Duke University Press’ linguistics journal, American Speech, and a member of the Unicode emoji subcommittee. Susan Herring, professor of information science and linguistics at Indiana University Bloomington, also joins to talk about the linguistic use of emoji. Rao also gets hot takes on emoji usage from two teenagers: high school seniors Ellie Stevens and Amanda Tsuetaki, who are also a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute.
Many college students are experiencing the longest winter break of their school careers. That’s because most universities extended their breaks to avoid…
A day in the life of any college student is nothing short of hectic. However, my first semester as a junior at NC Wesleyan College was on a whole…
For people of the Jewish faith, fall is a time of celebration and self-reflection. The High Holidays began with Rosh Hashanah and wrapped up this past…
WUNC Youth Reporter Manzili Kokayi highlights how local artists and activists are producing art during lockdown to cope with and amplify the lives taken…
This summer, WUNC is meeting some of the North Carolinians who are "Calling for Change" in the wake of recent high-profile killings of Black Americans.In…
WUNC's Virtual Youth Reporting Institute is a community and platform for young people to interact and share their passion for radio journalism and storytelling.
This summer, WUNC Youth Reporting opened up our highly competitive and award-winning youth radio journalism training program to all high school and college students, ages 13-25. Students with no prior experience were encouraged to apply, as well as students with experience in journalism or media-production.
Participants learned (and/or sharpened) their radio journalism skills, interacted with a diverse group of reporters in various stages of their career, and connected with other youth across the state of North Carolina via weekly training videos, Zoom calls, radio challenges and Instagram live. Some participants are featured on the WUNC Youth Podcast and/or featured on WUNC's on-air broadcast.
We are here to AMPLIFY Youth Voices, so What's Your Story?
The Youth Reporting Institute Curriculum offers tips and tools to create broadcast-quality audio reporting from concept to delivery.