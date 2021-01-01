We are here to AMPLIFY Youth Voices, so What's Your Story?

is a community and platform for young people to interact and share their passion for radio journalism and storytelling.This summer, WUNC Youth Reporting opened up our highly competitive and award-winning youth radio journalism training program to all high school and college students, ages 13-25. Students with no prior experience were encouraged to apply, as well as students with experience in journalism or media-production.Participants learned (and/or sharpened) their radio journalism skills, interacted with a diverse group of reporters in various stages of their career, and connected with other youth across the state of North Carolina via weekly training videos, Zoom calls, radio challenges and Instagram live. Some participants are featured on the WUNC Youth Podcast and/or featured on WUNC's on-air broadcast.