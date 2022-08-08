North Carolina News
He founded Tiger Management in 1980, one of the nation's first hedge funds, which grew to more than $21 billion dollars in assets.
The women's trio performs their entire debut album, "Solid 8," at a record-release show Friday at Fleetwood's in West Asheville.
Commissioners in the small town of Enfield, North Carolina recently voted to remove a Confederate monument from a local park. The town's mayor started livestreaming while he instructed others to bulldoze the statue.
We take a look at the latest data. As of Tuesday, the numbers showed 27% of North Carolina kids ages 5 to 11 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Businesses and local governments across North Carolina have set goals for reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. But they say those climate goals could be out of reach unless state regulators require changes in Duke Energy's plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation.
Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January.
Gaston College opened its first day of the school year with an announcement that advances U.S. trade and migration policy with Honduras.
Superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported their district's current vacancies to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association this month.
North Carolina-based Novant Health has mailed 1.3 million letters to patients, warning that their medical information may have been sent to Facebook and its parent company, Meta.
In an exclusive sit-down interview with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs, Gov. Roy Cooper discusses the 2022 mid-term election, North Carolina politics and more.
A Korean energy company has invested $100 million in a Huntersville-based startup named Atom Power that makes electric vehicle charging equipment.
Teaching vacancies are not unusual in North Carolina, but shortages appear to be hitting some higher-paying school districts harder than usual. That doesn't bode well for less wealthy school districts.