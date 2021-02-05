Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Back Porch Music

Bringing the world of folk and acoustic music to WUNC listeners since 1977 !

Hear Back Porch Music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Night starting at 8pm

Every weekend Back Porch Music presents a wide range of acoustic-based folk music: from contemporary singer/songwriters to old-time musicians of the 20s and 30s, and from classic Celtic to blues, and beyond. Ticket and CD giveaways are part of the Back Porch mix, too.

Looking for a song you heard? See our weekly song lists:

Friday 8 PM - 12 Midnight
Saturday 8 PM - 12 Midnight
Sunday 8 - 10 PM

Search Our Lists

Have a look at some of the artists we played last week on the show

BPM has a Facebook Page, too

Give us the thumbs up on our BPM on Facebook. Come join the virtual Back Porch for BPM updates and to leave your feedback.

Back Porch Music Logo
Credit Digital Chips
/

WUNC's home-grown Back Porch Music is the longest continually running locally-produced program on the radio station.  For over 40 years the program has been created through listener contributions. Thank you!

Subscribe to our weekly  free e-newsletter

To send music CDs to Back Porch Music:

Back Porch Music 
120 Friday Center Drive
Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Hear a song and want more details?

Scroll through and search our playlists (scroll up for earlier times and days or use the calendar to choose a date):