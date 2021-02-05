Bringing the world of folk and acoustic music to WUNC listeners since 1977 !

Hear Back Porch Music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday Night starting at 8pm

Every weekend Back Porch Music presents a wide range of acoustic-based folk music: from contemporary singer/songwriters to old-time musicians of the 20s and 30s, and from classic Celtic to blues, and beyond. Ticket and CD giveaways are part of the Back Porch mix, too.

Looking for a song you heard? See our weekly song lists:

Friday 8 PM - 12 Midnight

Saturday 8 PM - 12 Midnight

Sunday 8 - 10 PM

Search Our Lists

Have a look at some of the artists we played last week on the show

Credit Digital Chips /

WUNC's home-grown Back Porch Music is the longest continually running locally-produced program on the radio station. For over 40 years the program has been created through listener contributions. Thank you!

To send music CDs to Back Porch Music:

Back Porch Music

120 Friday Center Drive

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Hear a song and want more details?

Scroll through and search our playlists (scroll up for earlier times and days or use the calendar to choose a date):