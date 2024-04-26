Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC students protest war in Gaza

WUNC | By Jason deBruyn
Published April 26, 2024 at 7:16 PM EDT
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes
/
For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.

Some UNC-Chapel Hill students set up an encampment midday Friday to protest the ongoing war in Gaza.

The event was organized by the UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine which called itself the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" and called on the university to "disclose and divest from the ongoing genocide in Gaza!"

The encampment follows similar camps that have sprung up at universities across the country following the model first used by students at Columbia University in New York.

Not long after the encampment started, students started to pack tents back up after university leadership said it violated campus policy.

The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
1 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
2 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
3 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
4 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
5 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
6 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
7 of 9  — UNC Palestine camp 1
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
8 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
9 of 9  — Lauren Rhodes
The UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine set up an encampment on Friday, April 26, in solidarity with student protests around the country.
Lauren Rhodes / For WUNC

"During a protest on campus today, April 26, a group erected tents, which they were asked to remove as they violate the University’s Facilities Use Standard," said Kevin Best, senior director of media relations at UNC-Chapel Hill, in a statement. "After conversations with administrators, the group peacefully removed the tents themselves. UNC-Chapel Hill supports the rights of all community members to demonstrate peacefully and within university policies."

Some Jewish students planned a service for Friday night in that same area to call for an end to the war.

A counter protester chat-films a video in front of the UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine's encampment on Friday, April 26.
Lauren Rhodes
/
For WUNC
A counter protester chat-films a video in front of the UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine's encampment on Friday, April 26.
Tags
News IsraelIsraeli/Palestinian ConflictHamasGaza
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
See stories by Jason deBruyn
More Stories