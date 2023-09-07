Bringing The World Home To You

UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting

SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2023 - CARY, NC: Members of the community attend a candlelight vigil for Dr. Zijie Yan, an associate professor at UNC Chapel Hill, who was shot by a student on campus.
Cornell Watson
/
For WUNC
Members of the community attend a candlelight vigil on Sept. 5, 2023 for Dr. Zijie Yan, an associate professor at UNC Chapel Hill, who was shot by a student on campus.

UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting

On Aug. 28, 2023, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in a science building on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a gun on educational property in connection with the shooting death. The attack and hours-long lockdown terrified students and faculty who had returned to class a week before the shooting for the start of the fall semester. WUNC is committed to covering the aftermath of the shooting and what it means for students, faculty, families and the Chapel Hill community.
