UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting

Following Monday's shooting on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, some student activists are calling on state lawmakers to put stricter gun measures in place.
After a UNC-Chapel Hill professor was killed on Monday, faculty chair Beth Moracco shares how professors are reflecting on what happened and preparing to return to class.
Following the fatal shooting at UNC Chapel Hill, members of the campus community came together to process the traumatic events through hugs and petting adorable dogs.
UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student Tailei Qi, who has been charged with first-degree murder of his faculty advisor, Zijie Yan, was denied bond in court Tuesday.
Police are searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hours-long lockdown.
Police said a shooter killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, August 28, 2023 after a lockdown that paralyzed the campus community as authorities searched for the suspect.
Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. at the laboratory in the heart of campus, UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a press conference Monday evening.
Graduate student charged with 1st degree murder of UNC faculty member: Chapel Hill shooting live updatesPolice have charged a University of North Carolina graduate student with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a faculty member that caused a campus lockdown during the search for the gunman.