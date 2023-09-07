UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting

On Aug. 28, 2023, Associate Professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in a science building on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a gun on educational property in connection with the shooting death. The attack and hours-long lockdown terrified students and faculty who had returned to class a week before the shooting for the start of the fall semester. WUNC is committed to covering the aftermath of the shooting and what it means for students, faculty, families and the Chapel Hill community.