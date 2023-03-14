Race & Demographics

-
Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens is a Grammy-award-winning musician. She returned to North Carolina recently with an opera that she co-composed about the life of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim man who was enslaved in the state in the 1800s.
The bill would require sheriffs in the state to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Duplin County resident Evelyn Davis is one of many seniors across the state waiting for in-home support. Worker shortages mean she and others are stuck in a holding pattern.
Chatham Community Library partnered with a local group to put together the moving memorial for the victims.
A study led by Duke Health finds Black Americans are not getting evaluated accurately through artificially intelligent algorithms.
The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission is working to extend the trail and more Black history stories across the state.
The centuries-long persecution of Native American and enslaved Black people in this country suppressed access to collective heritage. In Hillsborough, N.C., descendants of Native and Black North Carolinians are hoping newly discovered cemeteries will help spotlight their ancestors' legacies.
The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs paid tribute to one of the first Black recruits in the U.S. Marine Corps.
As one of the youngest Black women to design a shoe for Nike’s Yardrunners campaign, Arial Robinson is the definition of a jack of all trades.
'There is hope in our society': How George Floyd's North Carolina family is helping underserved communitiesWUNC's Will Michaels talks with Thomas McLaurin, George Floyd's cousin and executive director of the Floyd Family Center for Social Equity, about the organization's mission.
The 22 year-old Black man was killed in 1970 in an act of racial violence after attending a dance party at the Student Union intended to improve race relations. His family, students and community members have long called for a memorial to acknowledge his death.
UNC Law alumni, faculty and the Allen family pay tribute to Sylvia Allen’s legacy.