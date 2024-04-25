Zombie deer and our looming conservation crisis
The majority of funding for state wildlife programs comes from hunting licenses and taxes associated with hunting, fishing and guns. But a generational decline in hunters and a deadly disease are threatening the foundation of that wildlife management system. In North Carolina, a coalition of hunters and conservationists are trying to head off this looming crisis in the great outdoors.
Featuring:
- Guy Gardner, Co-manager at the Harnett Area Deer Donation Site
- Judy Gardner, Co-manager at the Harnett Area Deer Donation Site
- Gabor Szentivanyi, hunter and mentor in training
- Deet James, Hunter Engagement Coordinator at North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
- Kip Adams, Chief Conservation Officer for the National Deer Association
Links:
- Check out WUNC contributor Zachary Turner’s reporting on the efforts to recruit the next generation of North Carolina hunters.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.