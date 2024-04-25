Zombie deer and our looming conservation crisis

The majority of funding for state wildlife programs comes from hunting licenses and taxes associated with hunting, fishing and guns. But a generational decline in hunters and a deadly disease are threatening the foundation of that wildlife management system. In North Carolina, a coalition of hunters and conservationists are trying to head off this looming crisis in the great outdoors.

Featuring:



Guy Gardner, Co-manager at the Harnett Area Deer Donation Site

Judy Gardner, Co-manager at the Harnett Area Deer Donation Site

Gabor Szentivanyi, hunter and mentor in training

Deet James, Hunter Engagement Coordinator at North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Kip Adams, Chief Conservation Officer for the National Deer Association

Links: