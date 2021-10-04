Behind The Lines

Bringing The World Home To You

A special series by WUNC examining the process, history, terminology, and litigation of redistricting. Every decade, state lawmakers across the country embark on the process of taking U.S. Census data to draw new political boundaries. In Raleigh, legislators will establish new lines for 14 Congressional seats and all 170 General Assembly districts.

Host/ Reporter: Jeff Tiberii
Producer: Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Social Media Producer: Natalie Dudas-Thomas
Broadcast Editor: Dave DeWitt
Digital Editor: Elizabeth Baier