NFL Draft: Patriots pick UNC QB Drake Maye, Panthers trade into first round

Drake Maye had one word to describe how he felt after finding out he’d be beginning his NFL career with the Patriots.

“Stoked,” he said minutes after New England selected the North Carolina quarterback with the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

If Maye was feeling the weight of being the quarterback to attempt to revive the six-time Super Bowl champions in the post-Bill Belichick era, he didn’t show it, looking sharp in a khaki Hugo Boss suit with North Carolina blue accents.

“I keep it simple with my suit,” Maye said. “I wear something North Carolina — represent — just because I love that school.”

The UNC-Chapel Hill product becomes the second quarterback taken in the first round by New England since 2021 and will be its latest attempt to find a franchise quarterback following Tom Brady’s departure after the 2019 season. New England traded 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville earlier this offseason.

“Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T. It’s easy to say that,” Maye said. “I’m not going to be Tom Brady. I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye. From there I’m just trying to learn from him. and hopefully try to get to know him a little bit. Other than that, try to soak it up and be a sponge. And try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town.”

Maye is the first Tar Heel to be a first-round draft pick since 2017, when the Chicago Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky. Maye, a native of Huntersville, N.C., threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 63 touchdowns over the past two seasons for Mack Brown's UNC squad.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Maye checks many of the boxes the Patriots were looking for, with ideal arm strength and athleticism. Scouts rave about his ability make a variety of throws with accuracy. He also will be coming into a situation in which the entire offense will be learning a fresh system under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The Patriots finished 4-13 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years last season, leading team owner Robert Kraft deciding to part ways with Belichick after 24 seasons and hire his former assistant Jerod Mayo.

Jeff Roberson / AP North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New England Patriots with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit.

Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ director of scouting, said Maye’s character stood out throughout the draft process.

“He was one of the only quarterbacks in this draft that went up there after every loss and handled the media,” Wolf said. “He handled it with grace, with class. There were a lot of times where the reporters were trying to get him to throw somebody under the bus, and he wouldn’t do it. He’s a 21-year-old kid, but he’s very mature and understands what it means to be a leader.”

Mayo said that during Maye’s pre-draft visit to the Patriots’ team facility, one of the things they did was put together a video featuring some of his highlights and mistakes during his college career.

They were impressed how Maye was able to zero in on what he did wrong and explain what should have transpired to make the plays better.

One of the people critiquing Maye on Thursday was Belichick, who was serving as an analyst on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” broadcast from the draft. Belichick he felt the Patriots filled one of their biggest needs by selecting a quarterback. He also identified offensive tackle and receiver as other top needs.

“Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen. He’s been doing that for quite a while. We’ll see about that,” Belichick said, adding that Maye’s footwork in the pocket needs to improve.

“Good size, runs well, has good arm,” Belichick said. “Just he hasn’t played very much. He really doesn’t have a lot of experience and he makes some big plays.”

The Patriots also brought in former N.C. State quarterback Jacoby Brissett as a free agent this offseason.

Maye was among the six quarterbacks drafted on Thursday, tying a record for the most in the first round. USC’s Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, while LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was selected second by the Washington Commanders.

Duke’s Graham Barton was one of nine offensive lineman selected in Thursday’s draft, going 26th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barton, a two-time All-ACC selection, often played left tackle for the Blue Devils, but is expected to compete at center for the Bucs, who are coming off a third consecutive NFC South championship and a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance.

Panthers trade up into first round of NFL draft, select WR Xavier Legette from South Carolina

Darron Cummings / AP South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

The Panthers gave young quarterback Bryce Young another weapon on Thursday night.

Carolina selected wide receiver Xavier Legette out of South Carolina after trading up one spot in the NFL draft to No 32. Legette was the last of seven wide receivers selected in an offensive-heavy first round.

The 6-foot-1, 221-pound Legette possesses good size and speed and is coming off a highly productive season with 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for the Gamecocks. He had no more than 18 receptions in a season in his first four years at South Carolina prior to emerging in 2023.

Legette gives the Panthers another option to go along with Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and last year’s second-round pick, Jonathan Mingo. There's a possibility he could also be used on kickoff returns, too.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Legette has the “dog mentality" he covets in players.

“He definitely has that about him,” Morgan said. “He's a great young man, but you can tell he has that look in his eye. I think he's not only a special player but a special person. ... He’s big, he’s strong, fast and physical. He has a lot of qualities we just loved.”

The Panthers didn't have a first-round pick entering the night. The team traded that pick — which turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick — to the Chicago Bears last year to move up to get Young. The Bears used that pick on quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Panthers traded the 33rd overall pick and one of their fifth-round picks to the Buffalo Bills for the 32nd pick and the Bills' sixth-round selection.

Carolina now has one pick in each of the remaining six rounds, including the 39th overall selection.

WUNC Digital Producer Mitchell Northam contributed to and compiled this report.