Raleigh Shooting

A vigil was held in Raleigh's Headingham neighborhood
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
A vigil was held in Raleigh's Headingham neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 17 for the five people who were shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Raleigh Shooting

Five people were killed in a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of northeast Raleigh on October 13, 2022. The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 52, died while going about their everyday routines, friends and authorities have said. One of the victims was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. We're covering updates on the shooting and what it might mean for the families and community.
