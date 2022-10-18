-
The Raleigh police department says there will be a public visitation and funeral service for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed in last week's mass shooting. The visitation is Friday and the funeral will be on Saturday in Raleigh.
-
Police say a 15-year-old boy turned the gently curving streets of a Raleigh neighborhood and nearby greenway into a killing zone. When the shooting was over Thursday, five people were dead.
-
Under state law, cases involving juveniles charged with felonies may be transferred to superior court but different sentencing schemes may apply
-
A 15-year-old boy began shooting in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire in an attack that left five people dead, two injured and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.
-
Police identify 5 people killed; 15-year-old suspect in custody, critical condition: Raleigh shooting live updatesFollow live updates from WUNC staff on the shooting in northeastern Raleigh that left at least five people dead, including a Raleigh police officer.
-
The latest on a shooting in northeastern Raleigh that left five people dead, including a Raleigh police officer.