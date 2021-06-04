Bringing The World Home To You

On April 21, 2021, Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., 42, as they carried out drug-related search and arrest warrants. Several weeks later, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced he had reviewed the probe by the State Bureau of Investigation and determined that Brown's killing was justified. Womble's office would not pursue criminal charges against the officers involved. Brown's death renewed peaceful protests in Elizabeth City, as North Carolinians continued to call for change to root out racism.

Follow WUNC's ongoing coverage of the case and its repercussions across the state.
The Killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
