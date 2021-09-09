Bringing The World Home To You

Final_MAMMF_Logo (00000002).jpg
Me & My Muslim Friends
Hosted by Yasmin Bendaas

Drop in on convos happening now in Muslim communities across America and experience the nuances of a faith and culture.

Host Yasmin Bendaas invites you to listen in as she and her friends discuss the diverse spectrum of Muslim identity, sharing thought-provoking stories, underrepresented perspectives and laughter too. Whether or not you have a Muslim friend, you'll find one here.

Available wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more at meandmymuslimfriends.com.

Season 2 of the podcast is produced in partnership with North Carolina Public Radio, WUNC.

