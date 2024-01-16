About Due South
Due South is a new daily radio show on WUNC hosted by Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. The show is a source for news, information, and perspectives from across North Carolina and the South.
It takes a panoramic view of politics, place, race, and southern culture, among other topics. The show takes deep-dives into the news - while also providing a break from the news cycle with conversations on topics ranging from food and music to arts and culture.
The hour-long program aims to add more context, deeper analysis, knowledge, joy, and sometimes-uncomfortable history to our ongoing conversations. Due South is a place to make sense of what’s happening in our community. The show seeks to highlight the threads that bind us together and help to define what being a modern-day North Carolinian is all about.
Due South is a production of WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio and is broadcast from the American Tobacco Historic District in downtown Durham.
Our production staff includes co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. Erin Keever is the executive producer. Our producers are Stacia Brown, Cole del Charco, and Rachel McCarthy. Denarius Thomas is our technical director. Our theme music was composed by Quilla (Anna Luisa Daigneault).
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.