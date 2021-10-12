Sharryse Piggott is a true leader and visionary in her own right. The DMV native grew up in a small town called, “Pocomoke City” on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. After she graduated from high school, Piggott was college bound.

Just shy of a complete year in college at Central Pennsylvania College, outside of Harrisburg, PA, Piggott knew she wanted more than just an education; she wanted stability. She decided to join the United States of Marine Corps in April 2011. After 4 years of active duty and one tour in Bahrain and Kuwait, she enlisted in the North Carolina National Guard. Piggott enrolled at the University of North Carolina Wilmington majoring in English with a concentration in Professional Writing.

Piggott knew all her life that she wanted to become a news reporter. In addition, she interned at 101.9 Kiss in New Bern, N.C., and worked for Digital Dope Radio in Atlanta, G.A., as the chief blogger and radio personality. Piggott also became a promotions manager and DJ at UNCW.

Recently, Piggott graduated with her master’s degree in Integrated Marketing and Communication from her alma mater UNCW. She also has a podcast called Connect Like Minds on all major streaming platforms such as Pandora and Amazon Music.