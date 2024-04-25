Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As cicadas emerge in North Carolina, expert says certain areas could sound 'like a jackhammer'

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
A periodical cicada nymph is seen in Macon, Ga., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. This periodical cicada nymph was found while digging holes for rosebushes. Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.

The cicadas are coming. And while North Carolina won’t have the once-every-221 year “Double Brood” convergence that part of Illinois will experience, it will still be plenty loud here.

As Brood XIX, a 13-year cicada, begins to emerge in our region, co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge are joined by NC State’s Kelly Oten to talk about what we’ll hear and see here in the Triangle.

Guest

Kelly Oten, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
