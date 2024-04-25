As cicadas emerge in North Carolina, expert says certain areas could sound 'like a jackhammer'

The cicadas are coming. And while North Carolina won’t have the once-every-221 year “Double Brood” convergence that part of Illinois will experience, it will still be plenty loud here.

As Brood XIX, a 13-year cicada, begins to emerge in our region, co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge are joined by NC State’s Kelly Oten to talk about what we’ll hear and see here in the Triangle.

Guest

Kelly Oten, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University

