WUNC Youth Podcast
Youth Radio Podcast
Credit Kimani Hall / WUNC
/
WUNC

The WUNC Youth Podcast is the result of a summer long exploration of the question "What is News?" Sounds like a simple question, Right? But in 2017 it’s one that comes with an incredibly nuanced answer, especially if you ask a group of predominantly African American 16 to 22 year olds. The show is hosted by WUNC’s Kamaya Truitt Martin and features interviews, youth reporter stories and round-table conversations with our team of Youth Reporters.

black_line.gif

About the host

kamaya_headshot.jpg
Credit WUNC
/
Kamaya Truitt-Martin

Kamaya Truitt-Martin began her career in radio as a reporter during the first iteration of the WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute.  She has since served as a Mentor in the program teaching teenagers how to produce culturally relevant radio. Kamaya is a 2017 graduate of North Carolina A and T State University. She is also an accomplished poet and one of the subjects of the documentary film Truth Underground.

