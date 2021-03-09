The WUNC Youth Podcast is the result of a summer long exploration of the question "What is News?" Sounds like a simple question, Right? But in 2017 it’s one that comes with an incredibly nuanced answer, especially if you ask a group of predominantly African American 16 to 22 year olds. The show is hosted by WUNC’s Kamaya Truitt Martin and features interviews, youth reporter stories and round-table conversations with our team of Youth Reporters.
About the host
Kamaya Truitt-Martin began her career in radio as a reporter during the first iteration of the WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute. She has since served as a Mentor in the program teaching teenagers how to produce culturally relevant radio. Kamaya is a 2017 graduate of North Carolina A and T State University. She is also an accomplished poet and one of the subjects of the documentary film Truth Underground.
Every Friday night at 9:19 there’s a cypher on the streets of downtown Durham. You know that big bull right across from the Marriott? That’s us. We meet…
My mom was at home when the gunfire started."It was so hard," my mom recalls. "It was so hard as a mom to be strong because all I wanted to do was…
Each summer, teens from diverse backgrounds pitch, report and produce radio stories for the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, youth reporters…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Emmanuel Tobe. Emmanuel is a Freshman at Elon University and a returning reporter for our Youth Podcast.…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features youth reporter Loulou Batta. Loulou is an upcoming freshman at NC State University and graduated from the…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Star Smith, a new freshman at North Carolina A&T. She produced a story with us this summer that focuses on…
On this episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast we interview Katherine Gan. Katherine is a soon-to-be freshman at Duke University and is one of our youth…
On this episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast we have an interview with one of our youth reporters, Skylar Fisher. She dives into the complicated issues of…
On this episode of WUNC Youth Podcast we have a story from one of our youth reporters, Anthony Howard. In this episode we get to listen to the story he's…