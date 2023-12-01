Bringing The World Home To You

Youth Reporting Institute Logo

A Voice at the Table: A WUNC Youth Reporting Radio Special

WUNC | By Kamaya Truitt
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
Members of the 2023 advanced youth reporting cohort answer audience questions at the annual Youth Reporting Listening Party. From left to right: Kamaya Truitt, Chris Williams, Nassibah Beddredine, Alani Rouse, William Townsend, Sofia Basurto, Manzili Kokayi, Olivia Haynie, and Allison Swaim.
1 of 5  — 2023 Youth Cohort
Members of the 2023 advanced youth reporting cohort answer audience questions at the annual Youth Reporting Listening Party. From left to right: Kamaya Truitt, Chris Williams, Nassibah Beddredine, Alani Rouse, William Townsend, Sofia Basurto, Manzili Kokayi, Olivia Haynie, and Allison Swaim.
Josh Sullivan / WUNC
Youth Reporter Sofia Basurto interviews 9th Street Bakery owner, Ari Berenbaum, about their newly launched basic income initiative. They have a
2 of 5  — IMG_5007.jpg
Youth Reporter Sofia Basurto interviews 9th Street Bakery owner Ari Berenbaum about the bakery's guaranteed income initiative, "Durham Neighbors." Through donations and purchases made at the bakery, they are able to provide $50 a month to 200 families who request help.
Chris Williams / WUNC
Youth Reporter Nassibah Bedreddine interviews movement elder Angaza Laughinghouse, a founding member of UE Local 150 and the Black Workers for Justice, at the Fruit of Labor World Cultural Center in Raleigh, N.C.
3 of 5  — NB x Angaza
Youth Reporter Nassibah Bedreddine interviews movement elder Angaza Laughinghouse, a founding member of UE Local 150 and the Black Workers for Justice, at the Fruit of Labor World Cultural Center in Raleigh, N.C.
Kamaya Truitt / WUNC
Youth Reporter Alani Rouse prepares to track her final narration for her story on the poetry community in Durham.
4 of 5  — IMG_8116.jpg
Youth Reporter Alani Rouse prepares to track her final narration for her story on the poetry community in Durham.
Allison Swaim / WUNC
Youth Reporter Chris Williams interviews drummer Nick and saxophonist Zion at the Summer in tha Carolinas festival before they go on stage for their set. Each year, WUNC Youth reporters visit Summer in tha Carolinas to practice their interviewing and storytelling skills.
5 of 5  — chri summer carolinas.jpg
Youth Reporter Chris Williams interviews drummer Nick and saxophonist Zion at the Summer in tha Carolinas festival before they go on stage for their set. Each year, WUNC Youth reporters visit Summer in tha Carolinas to practice their interviewing and storytelling skills.
Manzili Kokayi / WUNC

WUNC Youth Reporting Institute’s A Voice at the Table is an hour-long special featuring reporting from this year's youth reporting institute. We invite you to take a seat as we amplify and share stories from our 2023 youth reporting cohort.

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute is a competitive, award-winning youth radio journalism training program.

Since 2012, the institute's team has trained hundreds of high school and college students ages 16 to 25 in the fundamentals of radio journalism.

This year, the program launched an advanced institute and a youth digital team to hone in on the journalistic skills alumni developed in earlier years. The goal was to evolve the institute to foster more interaction with WUNC staff and teach youth across North Carolina about radio journalism.

In addition to pitching, interviewing, recording, scriptwriting, and editing audio for feature stories, students shadowed WUNC's staff and developed skills in digital journalism, engineering, podcast production, and long-form storytelling.
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
