A Voice at the Table: A WUNC Youth Reporting Radio Special

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute is a competitive, award-winning youth radio journalism training program.

Since 2012, the institute's team has trained hundreds of high school and college students ages 16 to 25 in the fundamentals of radio journalism.

This year, the program launched an advanced institute and a youth digital team to hone in on the journalistic skills alumni developed in earlier years. The goal was to evolve the institute to foster more interaction with WUNC staff and teach youth across North Carolina about radio journalism.

In addition to pitching, interviewing, recording, scriptwriting, and editing audio for feature stories, students shadowed WUNC's staff and developed skills in digital journalism, engineering, podcast production, and long-form storytelling.