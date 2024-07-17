Bringing The World Home To You

Youth Reporting Institute

Max Tendler is from Durham, North Carolina, and will be attending Duke University as a Freshman majoring in English this upcoming Fall. She loves public speaking, reading fantasy novels, playing Dungeons and Dragons, and building community in any way she can. Max was previously Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper, and she applied for the Youth Reporting Institute to improve her story-crafting skills and serve her community with the most effective and compelling journalism possible.