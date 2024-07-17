Twumasi Duah-Mensah is a rising senior at UNC-Chapel Hill. Hailing from Raleigh, he has written for The Daily Tar Heel since 2020, with bylines also in NC Health News and the Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media. He joined the Youth Reporting Institute to branch into radio journalism and to challenge and rewrite dominant narratives spread about his communities. Outside of journalism, Twumasi likes to act as part of an African acting troupe, write poetry and play basketball. He is currently researching which will happen first: the Charlotte Hornets winning an NBA title, Tottenham Hotspur winning a trophy, or the sun exploding.

