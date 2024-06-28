To Be Young, Black, and Mentally Healthy

June is Men’s Mental Health Month, a crucial time dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the unique mental health challenges that men face. Mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being—however, cultural, social, and economic factors contribute to the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community.

For Black men, the intersection of race, gender, and mental health presents unique challenges that are often overlooked. Historical mistrust of the medical system, compounded by a lack of culturally competent care, deters Black men from seeking help. The pervasive stereotype of the "strong Black man" further exacerbates this issue, creating a facade of invulnerability and discouraging emotional expression. This month, we highlight the challenges and importance of mental health awareness by sharing the experiences of Black men of different occupations who have courageously taken their mental health into their own hands by way of therapy, mentorship, community activism, and more.

"Especially in young boys, toughness, and being rough is instilled in them early to show masculinity," explained Emmanual “Poobie” Chapman, Raleigh-based community activist and Enloe High's men's basketball coach. The former NCCU basketball star turned his own quest for peace into a series of community events. “I used to do something called ‘2 Cent Tuesdays’ and it was a mental health event where each second Tuesday of the month, members of our community got together and we talked, like a venting session of what was bothering us.”

A father himself, he just hosted his third annual Father's Day march in an effort to bring more visibility to Black fathers. “At the march, one of the older gentlemen brought up the statistic that Black men committed 81% of suicides and that was daunting,” he said. That's why Poobie believes community is important; he recently hosted the event Soul Food Juneteenth in Raleigh to commemorate the end of Slavery.

Courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals Jeffrey Gunter, Durham native and defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been open about his journey with battling and getting treatment for depression. By doing that, he is working to destigmatize mental health issues within the sports community.

In recent years, men everywhere have broken their silence, using their platforms to advocate for mental health awareness. Durham native Jeffrey Gunter is a Cincinnati Bengals defensive end and has been extremely vocal about his battle with depression. "As a Black man, a lot of times we try to hide how we feel, we try to come off tough but at the end of the day, we have to deal with the stuff that we're thinking in our heads,” Gunter said. “In my sophomore year at college, I went to therapy. I ended up doing a six-month stint in the therapy office over at North Carolina State University," he added “It completely changed my life. Ever since then, I've been in and out of therapy, just to have a third party to talk to about big events in my life.” Gunter's openness about his journey and treatment is just one way he is working to destigmatize mental health issues within the sports community.

Mike Nowak Los Angeles Rams linebacker Chris Collins takes care of his mental health by journaling.

Former UNC football player Chris Collins saw this firsthand after two major injuries in college caused him to take charge of his mental health. “People don’t talk about or see that ‘Monday-through-Friday grind.’ You don’t see the injuries,” he said. ”The more I went through stuff it started to get unbearable. I have a great support system but I needed peace within. As more problems came, I had to figure out a release. So, I picked up journaling.” Now a linebacker on the Los Angeles Rams, Chris is still journaling to take care of his emotions.

Black men are disproportionately exposed to stressors that significantly impact their mental health. The American Psychological Association (APA) notes that Black men are more likely to experience higher levels of stress and trauma, which can lead to conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Role models, mentors, and coaches in mental health can help dismantle the stigma and promote a culture where seeking help is seen as a strength, not a weakness. Mecklenburg-Charlotte-based teacher, Cameron Chestnut said that mentorship is crucial to mental health. At 24 years old, he is one of the youngest teachers at his school yet still, his students look up to him as a mentor. “School, to some of them (his students), is probably the most success they've seen throughout their life,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to show them the possibilities in the world … I want them to have the option to go about their decision-making in life and think what would Mr. Chestnut do?”

Courtesy of Cameron Chestnut Exceptional children’s teacher Cameron Chestnut, outside of his Mecklenburg-Charlotte Public School classroom.

Therapy, journaling, and mentorship are just a few of the resources that men can seek out to deal with their mental health. Local organizations, like the Durham Success Summit, are working to provide resources and support tailored to the unique needs of Black men. Various alumni D-9 fraternities in the RDU like the Beta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the Beta Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Inc. and more also give mentorship opportunities and guidance to young Black men.

As Poobie aptly put it, “As far as Black men's mental health, what we need is support. It's tough for us to ask for support for a number of reasons: whether it's how we're going to be viewed, feeling inferior, or feeling like that relinquishes our role of provider or the masculine part of us. We feel like we're failing if we're asking for help … along the way we could use some support.”

Mental health is a universal issue that affects everyone, regardless of race or profession. However, for Black men, the road to mental well-being is fraught with additional hurdles. By acknowledging these challenges and listening to the experiences of those who have walked this path, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

