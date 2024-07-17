Maddie Policastro is from Raleigh, NC, and is a rising junior at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Through their work on the City & State desk at the Daily Tar Heel and in their Hussman classes, Maddie developed an interest in community-based journalism and local politics. They are passionate about holistic and reader service reporting and value building connections with local communities through their work. These interests, along with their desire to learn more about the field of audio journalism, drove them to apply for the Youth Reporting Institute.

