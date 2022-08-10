Christopher Williams

Born in Queens, Chris Williams grew up in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. As a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussmann School of Media and Journalism, Chris hopes to change tired narratives surrounding Black culture in American media. He is passionate about developing relationships and a sense of community wherever he goes, and he tries to encourage organic, productive conversation by meeting people where they are. Such work has led him to WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute, as well as UNC’s Black Ink Magazine.