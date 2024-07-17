Andrew Rice is from Cary, North Carolina. He attends Appalachian State University where he has served in various editorial and reporting roles covering politics and community involvement for The Appalachian. In anything he reports, his aim is to serve the students and community members of Boone, North Carolina and beyond. Andrew is passionate about covering the communities and stories that are not often told and bringing truth to spaces that lack accountability and action. He wanted to be a part of WUNC’S Youth Reporting Institute because of the quality and care that is put into everything WUNC produces. He hopes to learn more about how to be a responsible journalist that gives back to their community in an ethical, sensible way.

