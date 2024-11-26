Bringing The World Home To You

Youth Reporting Institute Logo
2024 Youth Reporting Institute
WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute is a community and platform for young people to skill-build and share their passion for radio journalism and storytelling. The 2024 summer program welcomed 7 student journalists, to work with staff at the station on pitching, reporting, writing, and editing a story for radio broadcast. YRI aims to diversify Public Media storytelling staff by recruiting and training the next generation of storytellers to better position them to become the next leaders in the space.

"We can't lose momentum," DPS staff continue to advocate for their students

WUNC | By Parys Smith
Published November 26, 2024 at 8:59 PM EST
Shamia Truitt-Martin hugging fellow DAE member at the 27.4 million budget was passed
Allison Swaim
/
Allison Swaim
After a long fight for better funding during the 2023-24 school year. Durham Association of Educators and the staff of Durham Public Schools are celebrating their big win.

On June 10, Durham Public Schools were awarded $27.4 million for the 2024-25 school budget. This and other wins around North Carolina are all part of a statewide fight for public education. Youth reporter Parys Smith spoke with public school workers and advocates around North Carolina about actively creating a movement for better public school funding.

At the beginning of the summer, the Durham Association of Educators attended the Durham County Commissioner Budget hearing. This significant budget passing determined the funds available to Durham Public Schools in the school budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

"That is going to be historic; monumental," said DAE member Christy Patterson. "A budget this big has never been approved by Durham County."

Patterson and other DAE members have advocated for the increase by holding meetings, walk-ins, mailing hundreds of letters, and talking to parents in the carpool line. DAE members showed up to the June 10 Durham County Commissioners meeting in droves. Tension filled the air as the decision for the school year budget was passed.

Tamika Walker Kelly and Bryan Proffitt wearing red shirts smiling (left to right)
Greg Childress
/
https://ncnewsline.com/2020/04/22/newly-elected-education-leaders-pledge-to-resist-privatization-say-pandemic-could-change-future-of-public-schools/
Tamika Walker Kelly and Bryan Proffitt are combatting the issues public schools are facing in North Carolina on a state-wide level

"All in favor say I," said County Commissioner Heidi Carter. "I" exclaimed the audience and other county commissioners. Chair Nida Allam, passed the budget with a 4 to 1 vote.

"Thank you. Thank you," said DAE member Shamia Truitt-Martin. "Our students thank you!"

Even though their hard work had paid off, Patterson and her union peers in Durham said this local win is only the beginning.

"Like the Durham Commissioner said, this is only a one-year thing, We got to keep pushing, we cannot lose momentum. We got to keep pushing got to keep the fight," said Patterson. "We can celebrate today, but tomorrow, like they said, it's time to get back to work."

DAE members like Patterson are part of the statewide organization NCAE, the N.C. Association of Educators, the state's public school worker union. They are building a movement to advocate for more public school funding across the state.

According to an Education Law Center report, North Carolina ranks second to last in per-pupil spending out of all states. That means North Carolina spends nearly $5,000 less per student than the national average.

NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly elaborated on the threats North Carolina public schools face.

"Public education is in our communities. They are our school. They are our students. They are our teachers that we see in the grocery store," said Kelly. "And 1.5 million students go to a public school. So why would we not want North Carolina to thrive? When the future of our class, our state sits in a classroom."

Kelly understands the importance of fully funding public education. But she says North Carolina public schools are up against some real threats.

"So it is our community investment. ... We asked stakeholders in our public schools in our communities (to) hold our legislators accountable."

NCAE Vice President Bryan Proffitt says educators aren't backing down.

"I know every teacher in this room, I know every custodian, I know every cafeteria worker in this room, TA in this room would put their body in front of a bullet for these kids. Well, the conditions in our society, especially for working-class kids, Black and brown kids, poor kids, it's a slow bullet," Proffitt said. "If we're down to put our lives on the line for a quick bullet, well there's a slow bullet. And the whole thing is aimed at our kids. And they'll kill us to get to y'all. So, let's fight."

According to Proffitt, that fight starts with building the union.

"We don't have the same kind of money as our opponents if we do things on our own. But if we got all of those people that I just named on the same side," said Proffitt. "Using our resources together, knocking on doors together, talking to our neighbors together, getting in the streets together, voting together. Wow. Now you've got something that cannot be stopped."

Parys Smith recording audio of the SMO training before they started canvassing.
1 of 2  — Summer Member Organizing Training
Summer Member Organizing has created hope for teachers to fight for North Carolina's teacher union.
Allison Swaim / Allison Swaim
Two posters that have motivational quotes for the SMO members
2 of 2  — Summer Member Organizing Posters
SMO believes in motivating each other and these posters exemplify that motivation.
Allison Swaim / Allison Swaim

For the past three summers, NCAE's summer member organization program has trained teachers across the state, in an effort to recruit new members for the union.

New SMO members Christy Patterson and Mary Kathryn Hurst headed out for their very first day knocking on doors. Their motivation for why they're out here outweighed their fears.

"We don't want to show up like we're nervous. But, I think ultimately our goal is to make sure these people are supported and have a voice and like Christy was saying before like your why," Hurst said. "I'm not out here in the heat asking people that I don't know, in a county I'm not from to join this thing for nothing."

As Christy Patterson drove through Southeast Raleigh planning the next set of door-to-door stops, she refleced on her purpose behind joining the union.

Mary Kathryn Hurst, Christy Patterson, and Parys Smith after door knocking (left to right)
Allison Swaim
/
Allison Swaim
Mary Kathryn Hurst, Christy Patterson, and Parys Smith are thrilled to pose for the camera after canvassing.

"We want to remember too like, the center of all of this is our students, they're the most important. Knowing the direction that the government wants to take public education," said Patterson. "They (want to) literally eliminate the Department of Education in our federal government system. That is scary … that public education may not be here in five years. So it is an urgency."

At the end of the day, there were 657 doors knocked, 131 conversations, and 21 new union members. Patterson, Katherine, and other North Carolina educators during the summer will continue their advocating work to make North Carolina a union state.

Profitt says the future for NC's education is prosperous with the support of its students, parents, and staff. For him, it means becoming more strategic and sophisticated in the fight for public education.
Parys Smith
Parys Smith is from Durham, North Carolina, and this is her third year as a Youth Reporter. Over the past three summers, Smith has gathered compelling stories about advocating for black maternal health and LGBTQ+ youth. She has received a Gracie award for her radio story "Combatting the Mistreatment of Black Women in Healthcare.'' Smith's contributions have been so valuable that she was invited to continue working for WUNC from September 2022 to June 2024 as part of the Digital Transformation initiative at the station. During this period, Smith worked closely with Kamaya Truitt, Caitlin Leggett, Jeanine Ikekhua, and Christopher Williams to develop new content and engage new digital audiences. As part of the Digital Youth Voices team, Parys and her colleagues were honored with an RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Excellence in Innovation award for their work in journalism. Smith attends the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is majoring in Fine Arts. In addition to her professional pursuits, Parys has a keen interest in fashion, art, and acting.
See stories by Parys Smith
