-
Aicha Qandicha is a terrifying and complicated legend in North Africa. Children know that staying out after dark means risking the wrath of the camel-footed jinn. During Spanish and French colonization of Morocco, the boogeywoman was retold as an anti-colonial warrior who seduced then slit the throats of military men. Gnawa musician SamiR LanGus grew up in fear before embracing the nuance of her character.
-
From step team to the sunshine band, Victor Solomon credits his up-and-coming success on the singing competition "The Voice" to both his church community and his enduring faith.
-
It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so…
-
WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute wraps up its summer program this week and the offerings from this year’s cohort reflect many of the complex problems our…
-
WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute hosts its annual public listening party on Thursday August 8 at 7 PM at Motorco in Durham. This is a free event and will…
-
My mom is white. My dad is Indian. This leaves me with brown skin. When I was younger, I didn’t pay much attention to the fact that I was brown-- it was…
-
Hayden Davis is an 18 year old Biomedical Engineering student at UNC Chapel Hill. He drives between work and home in his 2004 Honda Accord most weekdays.…
-
Growing up LGBT in a world that constantly shifts forward and backward on how it tolerates you, it's hard to know where you stand with the people around…
-
Each summer, teens from diverse backgrounds pitch, report and produce radio stories for the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, youth reporters…
-
Each summer, teens from diverse backgrounds pitch, report and produce radio stories for the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, youth reporters…
-
In light of the school shooting epidemic across the U.S., many teens have become more active within their local communities and are taking a stand for…
-
Language is one of the first things you learn growing up, but when you’re a first or second generation immigrant, it’s hard. Balancing both English and…