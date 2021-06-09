WUNC Youth Reporting Institute

Aicha Qandicha is a terrifying and complicated legend in North Africa. Children know that staying out after dark means risking the wrath of the camel-footed jinn. During Spanish and French colonization of Morocco, the boogeywoman was retold as an anti-colonial warrior who seduced then slit the throats of military men. Gnawa musician SamiR LanGus grew up in fear before embracing the nuance of her character.