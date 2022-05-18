Meet Man-Man! He’s a horse who loves to read. Man-Man and his best friend Caitlin invite kids like you into The Story Stables to share a book with them, and learn a little bit about life on the farm for horses and people.

About The Show

The Story Stables is a podcast created for early readers by North Carolina Public Radio. The show celebrates words and stories, bringing books to life with the help of sounds, music and the voices of children who read to Man-Man the miniature horse.

About Man-Man

Man-Man is a miniature horse who can’t resist a good story. Every day he finds a friend to read a book with him, and teaches them a little bit about what it’s like to live on a farm. In addition to books, Man-Man loves carrots and horsing around with his bestie Caitlin. He does not love when people confuse him for a pony.

About Caitlin

Caitlin Gooch is the human host of The Story Stables. Caitlin is a cowgirl, mother, writer and the founder of Saddle Up And Read, a nonprofit program committed to encouraging youth literacy based in Wendell, NC. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from East Carolina University, where she was able to put academic context to the social cycle of systemic racial inequality. While working with youth in her community, Caitlin was exposed to the educational disparities plaguing communities of color and decided to take action, starting with the literacy gap. Leading with equestrian culture, her first passion, Caitlin uses her horses to incentivize reading, making it more fun!

Production Credits

Caitlin Gooch, host

Lindsay Foster Thomas, executive producer

Stacia Brown, producer

Charlie Shelton-Ormond, producer

Jenni Lawson, technical engineer

Sean Roux, recording engineer

Rissi Palmer, theme music composer

Charnel Hunter, logo artist

