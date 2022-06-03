Where do horses shop?

Horses have four legs – and they need to stretch them every day! Take a walk with Caitlin and Man Man and listen as our friend Grace reads from the book “Indigo Blume and the Garden City.”

Want to read along with the book featured in this episode? “Indigo Blume and the Garden City” by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by JahSun is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

