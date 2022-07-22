Bringing The World Home To You

The Story Stables

What day do potatoes hate the most?

Published July 22, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
Caitlin’s farm is home to a lot of bugs, but one she won’t tolerate is a litter bug! Trash can be harmful to horses if it’s left lying around, so she and Man Man get right to their daily cleanup chores. Their hard work is rewarded when our friend Taj stops by with the book “Smile Bright Chocolate Prince.”

Want to read along with the story featured in this episode? “Smile Bright Chocolate Prince” by Sherrita Berry-Pettus is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

