What kind of bread do horses eat?

Man Man’s mane is kept tangle-free thanks to a farm-approved maintenance routine. Caitlin demonstrates horse hair care and our friend Story (yes, that’s her real name!) reads from the book “Grandma’s Purse.”

Want to read along with the book featured in this episode? “Grandma’s Purse” written and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.