What do you call a horse that lives next door?

Just like there are lots of different kinds of people, there are lots of different kinds of horses. Caitlin talks about the many animals found on the farm and our friend Isaiah reads from the book “André The Best Big Brother.”

Want to read along with the book featured in this episode? “André The Best Big Brother” by Mikaela Wilson, illustrated by Pardeep Mehra is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

