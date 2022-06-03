Why did the horse cross the road?

There are so many things that have to be done on a farm. Caitlin explains how the work can be fun…and sometimes a little funky. Then, our friend Noah reads from the book “Saving The Day: Garrett Morgan’s Life-Changing Invention of the Traffic Signal.”

Want to read along with the book featured in this episode? “Saving The Day: Garrett Morgan’s Life-Changing Invention of the Traffic Signal” by Karyn Parsons, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.