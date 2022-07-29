What's a farmer's favorite candy?
Horses like Man Man love to nibble on grass, but so much of it grows on the farm that a little extra help is needed to keep it low. Mowing is a big job, but Caitlin makes sure that the reward includes some shade from the sun and a good story when the hard work is done. Good thing our friend Halleigh is nearby with a book called “Flying Free.”
Want to read along with the story featured in this episode? “Flying Free: How Bessie Coleman’s Dreams Took Flight” by Karyn Parsons, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie is available here.
We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.