The Story Stables
The Story Stables

Why couldn’t the pony sing the song?

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
The Story Stables

There are two things Man Man the miniature horse needs every day: fresh water and a good story. Caitlin cleans a bucket for drinking and our friend Faith reads from the book “More Than A Princess.”

Want to read along with the book featured in this episode? “More Than A Princess” by Delanda Coleman and Terrence Coleman, illustrated by Beatriz Mello is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

