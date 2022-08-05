Bringing The World Home To You

The Story Stables

What's black and white and eats like a horse?

Published August 5, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Man Man is not the kind of horse that is afraid of storms. In fact, he happily helps Caitlin with clean-up duty after a big one blows through the farm. Plus, our friend Ariel comes by to read the book “Rock On With Your Afro Puffs!”

Want to read along with the story featured in this episode? “Rock On With Your Afro Puffs!” by Sherrita Berry-Pettus, illustrated by Nikkey Creative is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

