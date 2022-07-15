Bringing The World Home To You

The Story Stables Logo - 1500x1500 - WUNC.png
The Story Stables

Which side of a horse has the most hair?

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Hoof-cleaning is a very necessary part of Man Man’s beauty regiment. Caitlin demonstrates how she uses a special tool to remove all kinds of stuff from the farm that can get trapped in her bestie’s hooves. Plus, our friend Zora drops by with the book “Your Own Kind of Beautiful!”

Want to read along with the story featured in this episode? “Your Own Kind of Beautiful!” by Tamara Pray Frazier, illustrated by J’Aaron Merchant is available here. We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

Check out the music video for our theme song by Rissi Palmer at storystables.com.

Tags

The Story Stables Children's BooksLiteracyblack equestrians
