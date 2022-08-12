Bringing The World Home To You

The Story Stables

What kind of beans can't grow in a garden?

Published August 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
Our hair helps us stay warm in the winter, but when it gets hot, hair can be a lot! Caitlin shows us what she does to maintain Man Man’s mane in a way that will keep him cool in the sun and in the shade. Then our friends Isaiah and Taj stop back by to share a book called “A Beard Like My Dad.”

Want to read along with the story featured in this episode? “A Beard Like My Dad” by Michael A. Warren, illustrated by Melvin Nesbitt, Jr. is available here.

We also encourage you to check your local, independent bookstore or library to see if this book is a part of their collection.

